US Rep. Brian Mast introduces bill to rename Port St. Lucie post office after Trooper Zachary Fink

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., announced Thursday he has reintroduced legislation to rename a post office on the Treasure Coast after Florida Highway Patrol trooper Zachary Fink.

If the bill passes Congress, the post office that would be renamed is located at 290 Northwest Peacock Blvd. in Port St. Lucie.

Fink was killed Feb. 2, 2024, on Interstate 95 in St. Lucie County after crashing into a semi while pursuing a suspect, Michael Addison, who was fleeing from law enforcement. The crash also killed the driver of the semi, Arsenio Mas of Homestead.

Read the full bill below:

Mast said the introduction of the legislation coincides with Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

"Our community lost one of Florida's finest last year," Mast said in a statement. "We cannot repay his sacrifice, but we can ensure his memory lives on. Trooper Fink's bravery and selflessness should inspire us all. He is a hero and should never be forgotten."

The congressman said renaming the post office will preserve the fallen trooper's "legacy for generations to come."

"Trooper Fink dedicated his life to making our community a safer place," Mast said. "He will be remembered as someone people could count on, a natural comedian who could de-escalate tense situations, and a hero deeply proud of his fellow law enforcement officers."

Mas' family recently filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Florida Highway Patrol and Fink's estate for the deadly crash.