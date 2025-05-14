Suspect accused of killing 1 roommate, claimed his other Port St. Lucie housemate was an 'Algerian spy'

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A suspect faces multiple charges after a man was fatally shot and another was attacked Tuesday afternoon in a Port St. Lucie neighborhood, police said.

Officers responded to the shooting at a residence in the 1900 block of Southeast Bolton Ave. at about 4:14 p.m.

WATCH BELOW: Suspect in custody after fatal shooting in Port St. Lucie neighborhood

Fatal shooting in Port St. Lucie, suspect in custody

A 911 caller reported that there was a body lying in the driveway of a home.

When officers arrived, police said they heard gunshots and found a 25-year-old man in the road who was handcuffed and bleeding from a laceration on his face.

They also located the suspect, Justin Hobel, 43. Police said a 9mm Smith & Wesson handgun was located on the road near Hobel.

Both men were taken into custody at that time.

Once Hobel and the 25-year-old man were in custody, officers later found Jonathan Somoano, 26, lying in the driveway of a residence with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Officers said they began lifesaving measures, removed Somoano from the scene and met with rescue personnel who took Somoano to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said a preliminary investigation revealed that Hobel, Somoano, and the 25-year-old man were living together as roommates at a residence on Southeast Bolton Avenue.

"The three had not slept in 2-3 days, and Hobel had become upset for no real reason," police said in a statement.

While at their home and on their pool deck, police said Hobel placed the 25-year-old man in handcuffs, pointed the handgun at him and threatened to kill him. Hobel also struck him and strangled him, according to investigators.

While this was occurring, police said Somoano was able to run to a neighbor's home where he knocked on the door and asked the neighbor to call 911 because his roommate was "acting crazy," police said.

"The neighbor shut the door and heard gunshots outside their residence," police said. "Hobel had shot Somoano in the neighbor's driveway."

The neighbor called 911, and police said Hobel tried to open the neighbor's door, but it was locked.

Authorities said Hobel then walked back to his residence and took the handcuffed roommate at gunpoint to the roadway. Once in the road, police said Hobel again punched and strangled him as he begged for his life.

Police said a witness in a vehicle saw this, yelled at Hobel to stop and began recording the incident. The witness said he heard Hobel yell that the man he was punching was an "Algerian spy."

Investigators said Hobel then directed his attention to the witness and began banging on the vehicle window.

"The handcuffed roommate saw this opportunity to flee and began running down the street," police said. "Several other witnesses saw Hobel fire several shots at the roommate as he ran down the street."

At this point, this is when police said officers arrived at the scene.

The name of the 25-year-old victim has not been released.

Hobel faces a charge of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and false imprisonment.

He is being held at the St. Lucie County jail without bond.