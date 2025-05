PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The Port St. Lucie Police Department has confirmed that a shooting took place on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Southeast Bolton Ave and Southeast Delano Road. Expect heavy police presence and delays throughout this area.

The PSLPD reports the suspect is in custody and there is no known threat to the public. Their investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.