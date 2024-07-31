SHADYSHERIFF DOT COM? Website, TV ad goes after St. Lucie County Sheriff Keith Pearson

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — All over St. Lucie County, you'll find signs for two of the leading candidates running for sheriff— current Sheriff Keith Pearson and challenger Richard Del Toro, who is now the city of Port St. Lucie chief of police.

Del Toro's campaign is running an ad on local television stations and hosting a website called, "shadysheriff.com."

In the television ad, the narrator reads: "Keith Pearson was investigated for trying to illegally rig the election to help a Democrat Sheriff. State investigators found that Pearson aided and abetted a scheme that netted thousands in fraudulent donations and illegal bribes. Learn more at ShadySheriff.com"

I called Rich Del Toro, who told me he could not discuss the ads during work hours, because he was on duty as the Port St. Lucie chief of police.

So, I interviewed his campaign manager John Carvelli, and asked him why the campaign chose to run a negative ad.

"We don't feel as if we've gone negative," said Carvelli. "All of the information in our messaging has been fact-based."

The paid political ad cites reporting from three local media outlets—including WPTV. I verified all the media reports used were indeed published.

"All of our information was fact-based, researched," Carvelli said. "And verified by the attorney's involved in the campaign."

I spent the day calling, emailing, texting Pearson, even showing up at his office. I wanted him to respond to the claims in the ad on the website.

In an email, Pearson wrote the following:

"I wish I had the time to watch TV and see what my opponent is falsely claiming…Rich Del Toro is a politician who has spent the last three years running for office and will do, promise, and say anything to trick voters…Del Toro is a soft on crime Biden Democrat."

The primary election is Aug. 20.

