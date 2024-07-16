Candidates running for St. Lucie County Sheriff experience vandalism on public campaign signs

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Two local candidates for St. Lucie County Sheriff are speaking to WPTV reporters after becoming victim to political acts of violence. Richard Del Toro and Steve Giordano are the two Republican candidates running for the position and have both experienced their campaign signs being vandalized.

Del Toro, who currently serves as Port St. Lucie Police Chief, is victim of a threatening political act occurring last week when spray paint showed an act violence.

Due to the graphic nature of the image, the picture is not shown.

"At first I wasn't going to make a big deal about it, it was reported just to make a note about it and have it looked into," Del Toro said. "But fast-forward to Saturday's assassination attempt of President Trump, I just thought it was important to get the word out there that this type of extreme violence is unacceptable in the political realm."

Del Toro, who has lived in St. Lucie County for over 20 years, said he doesn't think there is any conflict of interest in the investigation as it will be led by the assistant chief.

"First and foremost, I am a citizen of this community," Del Toro said. "I deserve to have the same rights and privileges as every citizen, and I reported it to the police department because I know they will do a thorough job in investigating it. And quite honestly, there is no where else to turn to in this situation."

Back in June, Giordano found his signs vandalized with a phrase suggesting he's violent towards his wife.

Giordano, who has lived in St. Lucie County since 1989 and has known Del Toro for over 20 years, said that it is important to focus more on working together than being divided in the political scene.

"You have a lot of people one way, a lot of people the other way, and people in the middle, and I think we need to do a better job working together and not being divided," Giordano said. "And that's what I'm here for."

Del Toro said Giordano reached out to him personally after the signs were found vandalized.

"Just because we're going against each other doesn't mean we dislike each other," Del Toro said. "We're always going to do what's best for the community and working toward making sure we keep everyone safe."

Current St. Lucie County Sheriff Keath Pearson, who is running for re-election, sent a statement to WPTV condemning the violence.

"Destroying property is against the law and, if it’s against the law, it shouldn’t happen in St. Lucie. When I heard the news about my opponents signs being damaged and vandalized, much as my own have, I immediately called him personally. Passions run high in political campaigns, but I will continue to enforce our laws and protect everyone’s property. If my opponent wishes to prosecute those who are engaging in criminal behavior and needs any assistance, he has my number. As for me, being threatened isn’t new. For the last two decades, I have been enforcing our laws, putting some of the worst criminals behind bars where they belong as I serve the citizens of St. Lucie County.”

