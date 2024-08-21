Road rage suspect arrested after police say he pointing gun at 2 people in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A 63-year-old man faces multiple charges after pointing a gun at two people in another vehicle during a road-rage incident in Port St. Lucie on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred at about 4:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Southwest Briarwood Drive.

Police said the suspect, Paul Slane, drove his black Mercedes aggressively around the victim's truck while pointing a handgun at two victims and then stopped in front of them in the road.

Investigators said Slane then got out of his vehicle with the handgun in his hand, approached the driver and struck him through the open window. Police said Slane also struck a passenger while demanding her to give him her cellphone because she was recording the incident.

Authorities said Slane then fled the scene but was located by St. Lucie County deputies a short time later. Police said a handgun used in the incident was recovered.

Slane faces two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, attempted armed robbery and two counts of simple battery.

He is being held at the St. Lucie County jail without bond.