Sailboat hit Indiantown Bridge after mechanical issue

A sailboat hit the Indiantown Bridge after a mechanical issue Friday evening.

According to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, units were dispatched for a reported open water rescue at around 6:40 p.m. They discovered a 35-foot sailboat had collided with the bridge while waiting for it to open.

They say the captain was the only person on the boat, and they were not injured.

Photos posted to social media show PBCFR on the scene. Personal Rescue Watercraft crews stationed at Burt Reynolds Park were dispatched, and the scene was cleared by 7:30 p.m.

PBCFR says there was no damage to the boat or bridge.