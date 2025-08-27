Road artwork removed from Jessica Clinton Park, city says hearts will return in new location

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The city of Port St. Lucie confirmed Wednesday that artwork at Jessica Clinton Park has been removed in order to comply with new Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) regulations.

The painted hearts, which had become a familiar sight at the park, were taken down last night. City officials said the change was necessary to meet state requirements.

Park staff told WPTV's Michael Hoffman they plan to bring the artwork back in a new location. In the coming weeks, the hearts will be repainted in the parking lot, rather than on the roadway.

The removal comes just days after Gov. Ron DeSantis doubled down on the removal of murals from roadways.

“The Florida legislature passed a law that was very clear, that I signed into law. We're not doing the commandeering of the roads to put up messaging,” the governor said Tuesday.

The adjustment will allow the artwork to remain part of the park while staying in compliance with FDOT rules.