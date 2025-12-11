Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1  WX Alert
NewsTreasure CoastRegion St Lucie CountyPort St Lucie

Actions

PSLPD sergeant continues to recover in ICU after surgeries to remove bullet fragments, currently has no vision

The Port St. Lucie Police Department provided an update Thursday on Sgt. Erik Levasseur's condition
Sgt Eric LeVasseur
Port St. Lucie Police Department
Sgt Eric LeVasseur
Posted

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie Sergeant Erik Levasseur, who was injured after being shot in the face while on duty Dec. 1, continues to recover at the Trauma Intensive Care Unit at HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital, police said in an update Thursday.

Police say that on Tuesday, Levasseur underwent another surgery to remove additional bullet fragments that were discovered during evaluation.

"The bullet shrapnel was lodged deeper than initially expected, but the procedure went well," police said in a statement.

Sgt. Erik LeVasseur

Port St Lucie

Port St. Lucie sergeant shot in face expected to make 'very strong recovery'

Scott Sutton

Levasseur currently has no vision due to significant eye trauma and is awaiting further consultation for facial reconstruction surgery. Despite potentially needing additional eye surgeries, medical staff confirmed that the sergeant has not sustained any brain damage.

"Despite these challenges, Sergeant Levasseur is fully aware of—and deeply moved by—the tremendous outpouring of support from his coworkers and community," police said. "The strength of this community continues to encourage him and his family every day."

Shooting simulator

Palm Beach County

Police shooting simulator shows how fast situations turn deadly 

Kayla McDermott

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening