PSLPD sergeant continues to recover in ICU after surgeries to remove bullet fragments, currently has no vision

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie Sergeant Erik Levasseur, who was injured after being shot in the face while on duty Dec. 1, continues to recover at the Trauma Intensive Care Unit at HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital, police said in an update Thursday.

Police say that on Tuesday, Levasseur underwent another surgery to remove additional bullet fragments that were discovered during evaluation.

"The bullet shrapnel was lodged deeper than initially expected, but the procedure went well," police said in a statement.

Levasseur currently has no vision due to significant eye trauma and is awaiting further consultation for facial reconstruction surgery. Despite potentially needing additional eye surgeries, medical staff confirmed that the sergeant has not sustained any brain damage.

"Despite these challenges, Sergeant Levasseur is fully aware of—and deeply moved by—the tremendous outpouring of support from his coworkers and community," police said. "The strength of this community continues to encourage him and his family every day."