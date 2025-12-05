Port St. Lucie sergeant escorted back to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital after surgery

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Sergeant Erik Levasseur returned to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital on Friday evening, after a specialized surgery on his eyes.

Port St. Lucie sergeant escorted back to hospital after surgery

Members of law enforcement, including the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office, escorted Sgt. Levasseur, who had been transferred to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami earlier this week for the surgery. Doctors said there was shrapnel in Levasseur's retina, which required a special team of expert surgeons.

Sgt. Levasseur was shot in the face twice while responding to a call in the 11000 block of Southwest Lake Park Drive on Monday night. The gunman, Frankie Salvatore Riccio, 32, was killed after shooting Levasseur.

On Thursday, Chief Leo Niemczyk said they have faith that Sgt. Levasseur, a 27-year veteran of the police department, will make a "very strong recovery."