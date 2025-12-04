Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
LIVE: Port St. Lucie police hold news conference on condition of Sgt. Eric LeVasseur

LeVasseur placed in a medically induced coma earlier this week
WATCH THE POLICE NEWS CONFERENCE BELOW:

The Port St. Lucie Police Department is holding a news conference on the condition of a police sergeant shot while on duty Monday night.

The agency said they will speak at 2 p.m. Thursday at police headquarters.

Sgt. Erick Levasseur, a 27-year veteran of the agency, was shot twice in the face during a gunfight with an armed suspect in the 11000 block of Southwest Lake Park Drive.

Police said Tuesday that LeVasseur had his jaw wired shut for recovery and received a tracheostomy to keep his airway secure following the surgery.

Doctors said there was shrapnel in LeVasseur's retina, which required a special team of expert surgeons, and him to be transferred to a specialized hospital. He was also placed in a medically induced coma.

On Tuesday, WPTV reporter Michael Hoffman spoke to a longtime friend of LeVasseur, who called him an "all-around good guy."

A fundraising page has been created to help with Levasseur's road to recovery.

The gunman, Frankie Salvatore Riccio, 32, was later killed by officers after Levasseur was shot.

