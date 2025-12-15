Port St. Lucie sergeant moved to rehab facility after surgeries

Port St. Lucie police say Sgt. Erik Levasseur, who was shot in the face while responding to a call Dec. 1, is being transferred to a rehabilitation facility.

The Port St. Lucie Police Department (PSLPD) offered an update Monday, stating that Sgt. Levasseur's "current condition and continued medical progression" allowed for him to be transferred to an undisclosed facility, where he will continue to be under the care of medical professionals.

Sgt. Levasseur had been recovering in the ICU at HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital after surgeries to remove bullet fragments from his eyes. In an update last week, PSLPD said Levasseur currently has no vision due to significant eye trauma and is awaiting consultation for facial reconstruction surgery.

"The department remains encouraged by his progress," the update says.

MORE COVERAGE:

Port St Lucie Port St. Lucie sergeant shot in face expected to make 'very strong recovery' Scott Sutton