Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
12  WX Alerts
NewsTreasure CoastRegion St Lucie CountyPort St Lucie

Actions

Port St. Lucie sergeant moved to rehab facility after surgeries

Sgt. Erik Levasseur being transferred due to 'continued medical progression,' Port St. Lucie Police Department says
Sgt Eric LeVasseur
Port St. Lucie Police Department
Sgt Eric LeVasseur
Posted
and last updated

Port St. Lucie police say Sgt. Erik Levasseur, who was shot in the face while responding to a call Dec. 1, is being transferred to a rehabilitation facility.

The Port St. Lucie Police Department (PSLPD) offered an update Monday, stating that Sgt. Levasseur's "current condition and continued medical progression" allowed for him to be transferred to an undisclosed facility, where he will continue to be under the care of medical professionals.

Sgt. Levasseur had been recovering in the ICU at HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital after surgeries to remove bullet fragments from his eyes. In an update last week, PSLPD said Levasseur currently has no vision due to significant eye trauma and is awaiting consultation for facial reconstruction surgery.

"The department remains encouraged by his progress," the update says.

MORE COVERAGE:

Sgt. Erik LeVasseur

Port St Lucie

Port St. Lucie sergeant shot in face expected to make 'very strong recovery'

Scott Sutton
Sgt. Erik Levasseur motorcade

Region St Lucie County

Port St. Lucie sergeant escorted back to hospital after surgery

Audra Schroeder

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening