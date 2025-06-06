Port St. Lucie police increasing patrol on Glades Cut Off Road

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — WPTV is still listening to safety concerns from what residents call a dangerous intersection in Port St. Lucie.

The intersection is located at Glades Cut Off Road and Commerce Center Drive.

WPTV’s Tyler Hatfield first reported on the concerns after listening to Brian Packard, owner of Packard Roofing and Waterproofing, along Commerce Center Drive.

Packard said he’s worried about the visibility and traffic issues at the intersection.

“It's still pretty hectic,” said Packard.

Last week, a 72-year-old woman was killed in a crash there on Memorial Day, and five others were hurt. A week later, her 74-year-old husband died from his injuries in the crash.

"I believe we're still going to have accidents at the intersection, until there's a permanent fix," said Packard.

Since 2020, Port St. Lucie police said, there have been 31 crashes at the intersection.

After hearing the concerns from neighbors, Sgt. Dominick Mesiti said they’re increasing patrols at the intersection.

"We're trying to make a bigger presence known and felt,” said Mesiti.

Mesiti said they've always had two officers patrolling the area. Now they will have their traffic unit periodically at the intersection.

"You may see us sitting out in the open trying to visibly get people to slow down,” said Mesiti. “You may not see us until it's a little too late and you realize that one of us are behind you with the red and blue."

WPTV Tom Ortolivo said he sees drivers taking risks to cross Glades Cut Off Road.

Packard said it’s a step in the right direction, but for him, it’s seems like just a band-aid.

"We need a splint,” said Packard. “We need something a little more permanent than a band-aid. Band aids can't be there all day long, all night long."

Last week, the city of Port St. Lucie told me the developer of the Wylder community nearby is required to install a traffic light by the end of 2025.

The city said that light is in the review process with the county.

Packard said he hopes it will be sooner.

"Hopefully, we get to a permanent light quicker," said Packard.

