Port St. Lucie police investigating fatal crash off NW Glades Cut Off Road

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A 72-year-old Port St. Lucie woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Northwest Glades Cut Off Road and Northwest Commerce Center Drive.

Port St. Lucie police responded to the intersection Monday at around 1:30 p.m., and a preliminary investigation revealed that 74-year-old John Latowski was driving a 2011 BMW convertible with a passenger, 72-year-old Joan Latowski.

WPTV News Channel 5 West Palm Latest Headlines | May 27, 10am

The BMW was driving southbound on Northwest Glades Cut Off Rd. while a 2023 Kia driven by Cierra Lloyd, 24, was traveling westbound on Northwest Commerce Center Drive.

Police said the Kia failed to yield the right of way to the BMW, causing the crash.

The BMW driver and passenger were taken to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital, and Joan Latowski was pronounced dead at the hospital. John Latowski is in critical condition.

The driver of the Kia, as well as their three passengers, were also taken to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital, but did not have serious injuries.

Port St. Lucie police are investigating the crash.