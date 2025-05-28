PROBLEM SPOT: Businesses and neighbors say this Port St. Lucie intersection needs a traffic light

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A deadly car crash in Port St. Lucie on Memorial Day is putting a spotlight on safety concerns at one intersection.

The problem spot: Glades Cut Off Road and Commerce Center Drive.

WATCH: Residents say they've seen near-misses at intersection

Businesses and neighbors say this Port St. Lucie intersection needs a light

Many businesses and neighbors tell WPTV reporter Tyler Hatfield the intersection needs a traffic light.

"There's been several accidents,” said Tom Ortolivo, who lives nearby.

Brian Packard, who owns Packard Roofing and Waterproofing along Commerce Center Dr., said it’s a mess.

“You can't see who's coming or who's going,” said Packard.

On Monday, a crash here killed a 72-year-old woman and left five people hurt.

Port St Lucie Woman, 72, dead after Port St. Lucie crash Audra Schroeder

Since 2020, there’s been 31 crashes at the intersection, two of them fatal, according to Port St. police.

“Not surprised at all,” said Packard. “I've witnessed near-misses.”

Packard’s business has been on Commerce Center Dr. for 20 years.

But the traffic trouble, Packard said, is a newer problem, with the Wylder development nearby.

“Since the new development opened,” said Packard. “There's increased traffic."

More cars, making it more difficult to get around.

“When people are trying to cross Glades Cut Off they don't always see the oncoming traffic,” said Packard.

WPTV Tom Ortolivo said he sees drivers taking risks to cross Glades Cut Off Road.

Ortolivo said he sees drivers taking risks to cross Glades Cut Off.

“These people are gunning across the street,” said Ortolivo, “trying to get across before people in the other lanes go, you know, cross them.”

Ortolivo said he believes a traffic light could solve the issue.

“It's the only way that they're going to be able to do it and provide safety,” said Ortolivo.

WPTV reached out to the city of Port St. Lucie, which said the developer of the Wylder community is required to install a traffic signal and is “committed to doing so by the end of 2025.”

The city said the light is in the review process with the county.

Packard hopes it comes sooner, rather than later.

“There's going to be more,” said Packard. "There's not going to be less people using the intersection.”