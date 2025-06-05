Port St. Lucie man, 74, dies from injuries after Memorial Day crash on Glades Cut Off Road

A second person has died as the result of a Memorial Day crash on NW Glades Cut Off Road and NW Commerce Centre Drive.

Port St. Lucie police responded to the accident on May 26, around 1:30 p.m. John Latowski, 74, was driving a 2011 BMW convertible with a passenger, 72-year-old Joan Latowski, when a 2023 Kia driven by Cierra Lloyd, 24, failed to yield, causing the crash.

Joan Latowski was pronounced dead at the hospital, and John Latowski was in critical condition.

The driver of the Kia and their three passengers were also taken to the hospital but did not have serious injuries.

Port St. Lucie police say on May 31, John Latowski died from his injuries.

The accident is still under investigation, but this intersection has been a source of concern. WPTV's Tyler Hatfield spoke with residents and business owners days after the crash, who said they often see near-misses or "people are gunning across the street."

WATCH: Residents say this intersection needs a traffic light

Businesses and neighbors say this Port St. Lucie intersection needs a light

Since 2020, there have been 31 crashes at this intersection. Two of them were fatal, according to Port St. Lucie police.

Residents say the intersection desperately needs a traffic light. The city of Port St. Lucie told WPTV that the developer of the nearby Wylder community is required to install a traffic signal, and is “committed to doing so by the end of 2025.”

On Thursday, Port St. Lucie police posted a "heads up," warning drivers that they are doing traffic enforcement at the intersection of Glades Cut Off Rd. and Commerce Centre Dr.