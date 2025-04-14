Port St. Lucie event focuses on water safety day after teen drowns at Lake Worth Beach Pier

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A 17-year-old died after being caught in a rip current Saturday at the Lake Worth Beach Pier, officials confirmed.

Two others — a 17-year-old and a 12-year-old — were also pulled from the water and remain hospitalized in stable condition.

WATCH BELOW: How teaching water safety at an early age can save lives

Water safety event in Port St. Lucie works to keep kids safe

The names of those involved have not been publicly released.

The incident is another tragic reminder of the dangers posed by Florida's waterways. For some families, it strikes a deeply personal chord.

Ja'Quon Madaris, 16, drowned last summer in the St. Lucie River. His mother, Lela Madaris, attended a water safety event in his honor in Port St. Lucie on Sunday.

"All I do is cry. I cry for him day and night," she said.

The event, hosted by Empowered PBG at the Ravenswood Pool, focused on water safety awareness and drowning prevention.

"We want to get the kids out of the house. We want them to do fun events, but we want to make sure they're safe as well," said William Martinez of Empowered PBG.

Martinez partnered with Water Babies Swim Lessons to offer free instruction to families, teaching fundamental water survival skills.

"Literally life-saving," said Whitney Lerman, an instructor with Water Babies. "Even something as simple as teaching someone how to roll into a back float when they get tired in the water, that can save a child's life."

Lerman emphasized that the techniques apply in both pools and open water, and urged parents to start lessons early.

"Even the smallest skills can make the biggest difference," she said.

Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Saturday's drowning in Lake Worth Beach.