Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion C Palm Beach CountyLake Worth Beach

Actions

Teenager dead, 2 others injured after reportedly getting caught in rip current near Lake Worth Beach Pier

Rip Current
Zitlali Solache
Warning signs in Stuart Beach keep beachgoers out of the waters.
Rip Current
Posted
and last updated

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — A 17-year-old is dead after reportedly getting caught in a rip current near the Lake Worth Beach Pier Saturday afternoon.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO), deputies responded to the 3000 block of S. Ocean Boulevard at around 2:10 p.m. for two 17-year-olds and a 12-year-old getting caught in a rip current.

After Lake Worth Beach lifeguards and Palm Beach County Fire Rescue performed CPR, the three juveniles were transported to the hospital. PBSO confirmed that one of the 17-year-olds died from his injuries at Bethesda Hospital East.

The two other children are conscious, alert and in stable condition at St. Mary's Medical Center, according to PBSO.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening