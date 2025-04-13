Teenager dead, 2 others injured after reportedly getting caught in rip current near Lake Worth Beach Pier

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — A 17-year-old is dead after reportedly getting caught in a rip current near the Lake Worth Beach Pier Saturday afternoon.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO), deputies responded to the 3000 block of S. Ocean Boulevard at around 2:10 p.m. for two 17-year-olds and a 12-year-old getting caught in a rip current.

After Lake Worth Beach lifeguards and Palm Beach County Fire Rescue performed CPR, the three juveniles were transported to the hospital. PBSO confirmed that one of the 17-year-olds died from his injuries at Bethesda Hospital East.

The two other children are conscious, alert and in stable condition at St. Mary's Medical Center, according to PBSO.