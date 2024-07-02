Watch Now
POSSIBLE DROWNING: Port St. Lucie police respond to St. Lucie River emergency

Incident under Twin Bridges on Southeast Port St. Lucie Boulevard, police say
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie police said Tuesday they're investigating a possible drowning in the St. Lucie River.

The Port St. Lucie Police Department posted on X at approximately 1 p.m. that the incident happened under the Twin Bridges on Southeast Port St. Lucie Boulevard, east of Southeast Floresta Drive.

"Please avoid the area and seek alternate routes as there is a heavy first responder presence on and below the bridge," the police department wrote.

Photos posted on X showed multiple Port St. Lucie police cruisers on the bridge, as well as at least one law enforcement boat in the water.

No other information has been released.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

