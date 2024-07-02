POSSIBLE DROWNING: Port St. Lucie police respond to St. Lucie River emergency

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie police said Tuesday they're investigating a possible drowning in the St. Lucie River.

The Port St. Lucie Police Department posted on X at approximately 1 p.m. that the incident happened under the Twin Bridges on Southeast Port St. Lucie Boulevard, east of Southeast Floresta Drive.

PSLPD Investigating Possible Drowning



PSLPD is investigating a possible drowning under the Twin Bridges on SE Port St. Lucie Blvd. east of SE Floresta Dr.



— Port St. Lucie PD (@PSLPolice) July 2, 2024

"Please avoid the area and seek alternate routes as there is a heavy first responder presence on and below the bridge," the police department wrote.

Photos posted on X showed multiple Port St. Lucie police cruisers on the bridge, as well as at least one law enforcement boat in the water.

Port St. Lucie Police Department Port St. Lucie police investigate a possible drowning in the St. Lucie River under the Twin Bridges on Southeast Port St. Lucie Boulevard, east of Southeast Floresta Drive, on July 2, 2024.

No other information has been released.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.