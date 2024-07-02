POSSIBLE DROWNING: Port St. Lucie police respond to St. Lucie River emergency

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie police said Tuesday they're investigating a possible drowning in the St. Lucie River.
The Port St. Lucie Police Department posted on X at approximately 1 p.m. that the incident happened under the Twin Bridges on Southeast Port St. Lucie Boulevard, east of Southeast Floresta Drive.
PSLPD Investigating Possible Drowning— Port St. Lucie PD (@PSLPolice) July 2, 2024
PSLPD is investigating a possible drowning under the Twin Bridges on SE Port St. Lucie Blvd. east of SE Floresta Dr.
Please avoid the area and seek alternate routes as there is a heavy first responder presence on and below the bridge.… pic.twitter.com/W2LRu4vpzL
"Please avoid the area and seek alternate routes as there is a heavy first responder presence on and below the bridge," the police department wrote.
Photos posted on X showed multiple Port St. Lucie police cruisers on the bridge, as well as at least one law enforcement boat in the water.
No other information has been released.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.