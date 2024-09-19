Multiple roads flooded in Port St. Lucie after storms dump heavy rain

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE BELOW:

Multiple roads were flooded in Port St. Lucie on Thursday after storms dumped heavy rain across the Treasure Coast, causing a school bus to get stuck in the floodwaters.

The school bus was stuck in a ditch at the intersection of California Boulevard at Beard Street.

St. Lucie County Public Schools spokeswoman Lydia Martin said all students and the bus driver are safe.

Another bus was being sent to the area to finish the route and take students safely home.

Police said they are seeing flooding at the following locations:



Port St. Lucie Boulevard and Southwest Tunis

Southwest Port St. Lucie Boulevard and Southwest Aviation

Southwest Columbia and Southwest Fairgreen

Southwest Capeador and Southwest California Boulevard (near Savona Boulevard)

Southwest Bargello Avenue and Southwest Martin

A bus is stuck in floodwaters in Port St. Lucie on Sept. 19, 2024.

Police spokesman Dominick Mesiti said some of those locations have disabled vehicles that tried to drive through standing water.

There are various roadways that have some flooding throughout the city.

"We currently have 15 calls holding regarding flooding and or disabled vehicles in flooded waters," Mesiti said.

A person navigates floodwaters in a kayak in Port St. Lucie on Sept. 19, 2024.

Some areas saw about 2 to 4 inches of rain in about an hour.

Police are advising drivers to stay home until the waters recede.

The WPTV First Alert Weather team said many areas are saturated after experiencing days of rain, contributing to the flood problems.

