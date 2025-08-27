Official says 3 St. Lucie County 'quiet zones' are part of a pilot program

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — WPTV learned more about "quiet zones" coming to railroad crossings in the southern section of St Lucie County.

These will be the first on the Treasure Coast.

The quiet zones will be at three railroad crossings: Midway Road, Walton Road and Riverview Drive.

Neighbors, like Drew Alonzo, said they're happy the county is finally getting on board.

“That'd be great,” said Alonzo. “I would love it.”

The quiet zone will not require passenger and freight trains to blow their horn.

Erick Gill, communication director with St. Lucie County, said it’s a pilot program, after county leaders heard neighbors' concerns about the noise.

“It could be disruptive if you live near that crossing,” said Gill. “Based on the criteria we looked at, we feel that these are good zones to start with."

Gill said that criteria is low pedestrian and vehicle traffic, and gate safety features.

But since it’s a pilot program, Gill said they’ll use trial and error to see if the zones will stay.

“If we felt that there's an increase in accidents, then obviously we're going to look at that and revisit it,” said Gill.

Edward Klein lives off of Midway Road, thankful he will now get some peace and quiet.

“I think it's the greatest idea ever,” said Klein.

The quiet zones will begin on Sept. 1.

