Palm Beach Gardens is first city in northern Palm Beach County to get 'quiet zone'

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Palm Beach Gardens has officially received a quiet zone designation, making it the first city in northern Palm Beach County to do so.

The city says that on Monday, it was notified by the Federal Rail Administration that it met the requirements for a quiet zone designation, marking a 4.6-mile stretch from Richard Road to Hood Road.

A quiet zone establishes an area where conductors do not blow train horns, and the Palm Beach Gardens quiet zone encompasses six railroad crossings where Brightline trains cross.

Palm Beach Gardens submitted for a quiet zone in March 2023, and according to the city's website, in order for a quiet zone to be established, "local governments or other agencies must show that the lack of the horn does not pose a significant safety risk."

The city says new signage, lighting and other safety improvements came at an approximate cost of $125,000.

Other cities and counties have declined implementing quiet zones. In March, Martin County leaders unanimously voted down a quiet zone proposal after a year of study, citing safety and financial concerns.

One Martin County resident who lives close to the tracks told WPTV: "It’s really upsetting to hear this first thing in the morning until late at night. I don’t think we can get used to it being where we are.”

At that time, Stuart, Jupiter, Tequesta and Palm Beach Gardens were still waiting to establish quiet zones.

In quiet zones, conductors can still sound the horn for emergencies or to comply with federal regulations.

The Palm Beach Gardens quiet zone officially goes into effect July 24, 2025.

