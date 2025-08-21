3 railroad crossings to become St. Lucie County's first 'quiet zones' effective Sept. 1

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — St. Lucie County has jumped aboard the "quiet zone" train, designating three railroad crossings within the county that will no longer have routine sound for any approaching passenger or freight trains.

These three zones, which go into effect Sept. 1, are in the southern portion of St. Lucie County— Midway Road, Walton Road and Riverview Drive.

The county picked these areas based off several criteria:



Limited pedestrian use of the crossing

Four-quadrant gates in place

No vehicle stacking issues or intersections near the crossing

The safety record at the crossing must not show frequent accidents

The decision comes two years after Brightline operations began in the county, with the number of trains operating continuing to grow.

“The increase of 32 passenger trains per day, in addition to the increase in freight, most of which run at night, has negatively impacted the quality of life for residents who live along the railroad and in proximity to highway rail grade crossings,” St. Lucie County Public Works Director Patrick Dayan said in a statement. “We hope these new quiet zones help residents rest easier.”

WPTV reported in March that St. Lucie County residents asked commissioners during an informal meeting to apply for the zones, which needed special approval from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

These quiet zones will be in place 24/7, but a train may still sound its horn if the crew determines a need to provide a warning. These scenarios include:



If a vehicle, person or animal is on or near the track or construction

Workers are within 25 feet of a live track or other emergencies

Signage noting the lack of a train horn will be in place at each crossing.

Other cities and counties have designated railroads as quiet zones, including the first in Palm Beach County in July located in Palm Beach Gardens, and Jupiter established six railroad crossings as quiet zones earlier this month. In March, Martin County commissioners unanimously decided not to enact quiet zones around the county's 27 railroad crossings, citing potential safety impacts.