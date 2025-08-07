Jupiter's 'quiet zone' goes into effect for 6 railroad crossings

JUPITER, Fla. — After approval delays, the town of Jupiter is finally getting a "quiet zone" designation.
Starting Aug. 8, trains at six railroad crossings in Jupiter will not be required to sound horns as they pass, unless there is an emergency situation.
A Jupiter resident WPTV spoke with last August said they hear Brightline and freight train horns at least 30 times a day.
The town installed "No turn on red" signs in December as part of its application for the quiet zone designation. However, as WPTV reported, some residents were frustrated with the new signs.
Jupiter follows Palm Beach Gardens, which implemented its quiet zone in late July, and boasted being the first city in northern Palm Beach County to get one.
The town of Jupiter sent WPTV this statement on the quiet zone going into effect:
More than a year ago, Jupiter residents voiced strong concerns about the impact of frequent train horn noise on quality of life in our community. In response, the Town Council directed staff to pursue a Quiet Zone designation for all six railroad crossings within Jupiter.
Over the past year, Town staff have dedicated considerable time and effort to this initiative, supported by a significant financial investment from the Town. We’re proud to announce that the Quiet Zone designation will officially go into effect this Friday, August 8. This important milestone will greatly reduce train horn noise and enhance the day-to-day experience for residents throughout Jupiter.
As the Quiet Zone begins, the Town urges both residents and visitors to remain vigilant near railroad crossings. Trains can approach quickly and quietly. Always look, listen, and stay alert.