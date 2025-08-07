Jupiter's 'quiet zone' goes into effect for 6 railroad crossings

JUPITER, Fla. — After approval delays, the town of Jupiter is finally getting a "quiet zone" designation.

Starting Aug. 8, trains at six railroad crossings in Jupiter will not be required to sound horns as they pass, unless there is an emergency situation.

Jupiter 'quiet zone' goes into effect

A Jupiter resident WPTV spoke with last August said they hear Brightline and freight train horns at least 30 times a day.

The town installed "No turn on red" signs in December as part of its application for the quiet zone designation. However, as WPTV reported, some residents were frustrated with the new signs.

Jupiter follows Palm Beach Gardens, which implemented its quiet zone in late July, and boasted being the first city in northern Palm Beach County to get one.

The town of Jupiter sent WPTV this statement on the quiet zone going into effect: