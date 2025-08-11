ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — The newest high school in St. Lucie County officially opened Monday morning.

WATCH BELOW: 'Gotta keep up with growth and it starts at Legacy,' St. Lucie County Superintendent Dr. John Prince tells WPTV anchor Mike Trim

New high school opens in Port St. Lucie to 1,500 students

Legacy High School off Crosstown Parkway is home to 1,500 students.

WPTV anchor Mike Trim got an inside look at the school on the first day and met with St. Lucie County Superintendent Dr. John Prince.

“You know, you’re starting a new legacy, a new school, new beginnings, so we’re excited, we’re adding about 1,000 students a year here in St. Lucie County," Prince told Trim. "So, we gotta keep up with growth, keep up with development, and it starts at Legacy."

Prince said the morning went smooth for the new high school. The school consists of ninth through 11th graders.

Legacy High School will include 12th graders next year as the current 11th graders move up. Legacy High School is now the fourth public high school in Port St. Lucie.

Prince said Legacy High School was his second stop of the first day of school morning.

“First stop, we dropped by the bus compound, and make sure the bus drivers got fed this morning," Prince said. "I think we had thousands of donuts that I personally delivered them, so this is my second stop today and we’re here to 'defend the den' at Legacy.”

The "defend the den" saying could be seen inside the school’s new gymnasium.

Legacy High School’s mascot is the lion.

Read more of WPTV's related coverage below:

Back To School This Treasure Coast school district shares insight about handling county growth Tyler Hatfield

Education Enrollment opens for new Port St. Lucie high school Romelo Styles