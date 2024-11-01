Legacy High School in Port St. Lucie on track to open in August 2025

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — When you drive by Crosstown Parkway in Port St. Lucie you can see the progress of a new high school that is under construction.

Crews have built the student parking lot, laid the foundation, and have even picked out their official school colors. The $93 million project will ease overcrowding in classrooms and help with the booming growth.

The construction of the new Legacy High School is also bringing new jobs to the area.

"We are looking to hire 150 individuals in various capacities including instructional staff, non instructional staff, maintenance staff, and cafeteria staff," principal Todd Smith said.

WPTV At the construction site of Legacy High School in Port St. Lucie on Nov. 1, 2024.

The more than 251,000 square foot school can house more than 1,859 students. Next fall, On the first day of class, the school will be open for grades 9 though 11 at the start and then add 12th grade students. The school will offer numerous unique programs, including dental assistant, global logistics, sports medicine and biomedical.

St. Lucie Public Schools leaders said this is just one of several projects that are underway right now.

In February 2025 there will be a groundbreaking for a new K-8 school that will open in 2026.

The district is also rebuilding Fort Pierce Westwood Academy, stating that the school has reached its life expectancy. The new West Wood Academy will open in January 2026.

The district also told WPTV that everything is on time and on budget.