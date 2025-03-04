Legacy High School opens enrollment to students inside and outside of St. Lucie County

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — The expansion in one city is being felt throughout St. Lucie Public Schools.

In the 2021-2022 school year, the district enrolled 43,612 students. The following year, that number increased by more than 2,000 students.

WATCH: Enrollment underway at Legacy High School

Enrollment opens at Port St. Lucie's new Legacy High School

"Our schools, especially in West Port St. Lucie, are all at or near capacity," said Deputy Superintendent Dr. Helen Wild.

With the growing student population, there was a clear need for a new high school. Legacy High School is on track to open its doors in August, and enrollment is already underway.

"Students moving into 10th and 11th grade, who are currently attending our other high schools, have the option to remain at their current school or transfer to Legacy, which is closer to home," Dr. Wild noted.

This flexibility is something that matters to grandparents like Cindy Chaplin, who appreciates the choice available to students regarding their school enrollment, regardless of their residence.

"She’s made friends here now, and she wants to go through high school with those friends, so let her go to the same school," stated Chaplin.

Enrollment at the new school will also welcome students from outside the county. However, Dr. Wild emphasized that students living in St. Lucie County remain the top priority.

PREVIOUS: Legacy High School on track to open in August 2025

Legacy High School in Port St. Lucie on track to open in August 2025

"With Legacy being a new school, and Port St. Lucie High having some available seats, we welcome out-of-county students as long as there are openings. These two schools are strategically located near the border," Dr. Wild explained.

As parents and students weigh their educational options, Legacy High School promises to provide new opportunities, including the introduction of a dental assistant program.

In response to the growth in the area, the school district also plans to launch a new K-8 school in 2026, situated just a mile from Legacy High School.