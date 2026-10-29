Memorial services announced for St. Lucie County firefighter who died in line of duty

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Funeral arrangements have been announced for St. Lucie County Fire District Firefighter/Paramedic Austin Hodge, who died in the line of duty on Saturday.

Hodge served the St. Lucie County community for more than nine years, according to the fire district.

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"The St. Lucie County Fire District continues to mourn the loss of Firefighter/Paramedic Austin Hodge," the agency said in a statement. "His loss is deeply felt by his family, friends, fellow firefighters, and the many lives he touched throughout his years of service."

A public viewing will be held Friday, Nov. 6, from 4 to 6 p.m. at River of Life Fellowship Church, located at 3950 Juanita Avenue in Fort Pierce.

A memorial service will follow Saturday, Nov. 7, at 10 a.m. at Christ Fellowship Church, located at 10250 SW Village Parkway in Port St. Lucie.

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The fire district said the arrangements were made in coordination with Hodge's family and Stone Brothers Funeral Home.

Officials thanked the community for the support shown to Hodge's family and members of the fire district following his death.

"We remain grateful for the outpouring of love and support extended to Austin's family and our Fire District family during this difficult time," the agency said.

The release did not provide additional details about the circumstances surrounding Hodge's death.