EXCLUSIVE: St. Lucie firefighter’s siblings speak out, seek answers after his death

The family of St. Lucie County firefighter-paramedic Austin Hodge is searching for answers after the 34-year-old died in the line of duty, just over a year after his younger brother, Jairus “Jay” Hodge, who also served with the fire district.

Austin Hodge was found unresponsive in his bunk at the firehouse early Saturday and was taken to a hospital, according to information provided to his family. He later died. His family told WPTV they do not yet know what happened.

“The feeling is unbearable,” his sister, Alexis Hodge, told WPTV reporter Zitlali Solache during an exclusive interview.

Alexis and her brother, Javan Hodge, gathered at Austin’s home as they remembered a brother they described as strong, fun, caring and dedicated to serving others.

“He’s strong. He’s fun. He’s caring. He’s smart. It’s so much,” Alexis said.

Family says Austin appeared normal hours before his death

Alexis said the family has been told Austin appeared to be himself in the hours before he was found unresponsive. They were told he had been cooking, talking on the phone and making jokes before going to bed.

“Everybody that saw him said he was normal,” she said.

She said the sudden loss has left the family with questions they cannot yet answer.

“It’s a shock to literally all of us,” Alexis said. “Nobody knows what happened.”

Along with his work as a firefighter-paramedic, Austin also worked as a respiratory therapist, according to his family.

Family loses second firefighter brother in just over a year

Austin’s death comes just over a year after the death of his 26-year-old brother, Jairus “Jay” Hodge, who also served with the fire district.

The family told WPTV that Jairus became sick while on shift in July 2025 and later died.

“We lost two brothers in one year,” Alexis Hodge said. “I can’t describe to you the pain.”

The family said Jairus’ death raised concerns about the medical care he received, and Austin sought answers and advocated for his brother.

“He would not rest until he could get to the bottom of it,” Javan said. “He would not rest until he could spread Jay’s legacy globally.”

Family seeks answers about Austin’s death

Now, Austin’s family says they are determined to understand what happened in his final hours.

“I want to know A to Z what happened,” Javan said.

Alexis said the family wants to know who was around Austin and who saw him before he was found unresponsive.

“We are trying to find out what happened to him, who was around him, who saw him. All those questions that we have,” Alexis said.

As the family waits for answers, Alexis said she is relying on her faith.

“I just have to lean on God for now and have him direct my path. And direct the path of this investigation most importantly because things that are done in dark will always come to light,” Alexis said.

For Alexis, getting those answers is an important part of being able to move forward with her grief.

“After I get my answers, then I can rest and heal from my grief,” she said.

Siblings promise to carry on their brothers’ legacy

As the Hodge family grieves, Alexis and Javan say they are determined to make both Austin and Jairus proud.

For Javan, Austin’s influence is already shaping his future. He said Austin inspired him to pursue a career in healthcare. Javan is studying to become a nurse and is preparing to graduate in December.

Javan said he knows Austin will still be with him when he walks across the stage.

“I do know I want to make him proud. I do know I want to make both of my brothers proud,” Javan said. “The love I have for them is unimaginable. It has no bounds.”

Alexis is also holding on to the plans she shared with Austin.

“I’m gonna do everything we talked about. And I’m gonna make him proud,” she said. “I love him and I wish I could just pick up the phone and call him.”

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