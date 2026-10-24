St. Lucie County Fire District confirms firefighter's death; Treasure Coast agencies mourn the loss

A St. Lucie County firefighter died unexpectedly Saturday morning, prompting an outpouring of condolences from public safety agencies across the Treasure Coast.

The St. Lucie County Fire District first announced the firefighter’s death Saturday, saying the department was “deeply saddened” by the loss.

“Our thoughts are with the firefighter’s family, loved ones, and our fellow firefighters as we navigate this difficult loss,” the district said.

The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office later said the firefighter “unexpectedly passed away this morning.”

The Port St. Lucie Police Department also offered condolences to the firefighter’s family, friends and colleagues.

“Behind every uniform is a person who has answered a calling greater than themselves,” the department said. “A life devoted to service, a commitment to protecting others, and a family who makes sacrifices alongside them.”

Port St. Lucie Police Chief Leo Niemczyk and the department said they stand with the St. Lucie County Fire District as it mourns.

“When one of us grieves, we all grieve,” the department said.

The firefighter’s identity and additional details surrounding his death have not been released.

The St. Lucie County Fire District said further information will be released when appropriate.

WPTV has reached out to the fire district for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

