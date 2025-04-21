Increased security at St. Lucie County schools for 'foreseeable future,' sheriff says

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — In response to last week's deadly shooting at Florida State University, the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office is increasing its presence on and around local school campuses.

The agency made the announcement on social media over the weekend, stating that residents will see more deputies near schools this week.

WATCH BELOW: St. Lucie Co. speaks about school security, transparency

Sheriff Richard Del Toro said the added patrols are not linked to any specific threat but are part of a broader effort to enhance safety and provide peace of mind.

"This isn't just a short-term reaction," Del Toro said. "We plan to keep this increased presence in place for the foreseeable future."

Del Toro also stressed the importance of transparency, saying the department chose to communicate the change publicly to avoid misinformation and build trust with families.

"We could've increased patrols and not said anything,"Del Toro said. "But in today's day and age, especially with social media, it's important to be transparent. Parents deserve to know what we're doing and why."

While no threats have been reported at any local schools, the sheriff's office said the added visibility is part of a proactive strategy to keep students, staff and the broader community safe.