St. Lucie County Sheriff increasing law enforcement presence at local schools

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Just days after a deadly mass shooting at Florida State University, the St. Lucie County Sheriff announced Sunday evening families will see increased law enforcement in and around local schools.

The sheriff's office said there is no specific or credible threat to local schools at this time.

However, the directive comes after what SLCSO calls "recent and senseless acts of violence at schools across our nation."

In a post to St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, Sheriff Richard Del Toro said "Our school resource deputies serve with dedication and integrity every single day. Their presence is critical and so is the vigilance of our community. If you see something, say something. Together, we can help keep our schools safe."

Last Thursday, 20-year-old Phoenix Ikner began shooting at random at the student union, sending students fleeing.

The shooting killed Tiru Chabba and Robert Morales. Chabba worked for the food service company Aramark while Morales was a university dining coordinator who had worked at FSU since 2015.

Six others were injured.