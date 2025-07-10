Grand jury indicts suspect connected to woman found dead at Best Western

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A state grand jury returned an indictment charging Carlos Tito Caban, 51, with multiple felony offenses, including first-degree murder, on Wednesday, the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said.

WATCH PREVIOUS COVERAGE BELOW: Deputies identify suspect connected to woman found dead at Best Western

Deputies identify suspect connected to woman found dead at Best Western

Caban, of Fort Pierce, is also charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle, fraudulent use of a credit card, and criminal use of personal identification, the sheriff's office said. The charges are in connection to the death of Toni Lynn Marie Trabb, 58.

Trabb was found dead in a hotel room at a Best Western in Port St. Lucie back in March. Deputies said she was on the floor of the room by cleaning staff.

Deputies said Trabb’s credit card was used while checking into the hotel on March 23.

During a news presser earlier this year, Lt. Andrew Bolonka said Caban met Trabb a couple months before her death and had been dating her.

"Mr. Caban served time in prison for sexual battery. He was released in 2023," Bolonka said during the presser. "Mr. Caban moved to St. Lucie County in 2025 and registered with the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office as a sex offender."

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Woman found dead in hotel room at Best Western

St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office investigating death of woman found at Best Western

According to the sheriff's office, State Attorney Thomas Bakkedahl said the state intends to seek the death penalty for the first-degree murder of Trabb.

Caban also faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison for grand theft of a motor vehicle, up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine for fraudulent use of a credit card, and up to 15 years in prison and a $10,000 fine for criminal use of personal identification.

A press conference is scheduled for today at 3 p.m. at the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office Headquarters, where Sheriff Richard Del Toro plans to release more information regarding the charges.

This is a developing story.

Read more of WPTV's coverage below:

Region St Lucie County Sheriff's office investigating after woman found dead at hotel Aja Dorsainvil