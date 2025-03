ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of woman found by cleaning staff at a Best Western.

Deputies said they responded to the hotel located at 7900 S U.S. Hwy 1 in Port St. Lucie at around 11:14 a.m. Monday.

The woman was found on the floor in a room by cleaning staff. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to deputies.

Deputies said the "suspicious death" is under investigation.

This is a developing story.