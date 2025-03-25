St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office identifies suspect connected to woman found dead at Best Western

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office has identified a suspect connected to a woman found dead in a hotel room at a Best Western in Port St. Lucie.

Deputies said in a presser on Tuesday that Carlos Tito Caban, 51, was driving the victim's car when he was stopped by authorities in Tifton, Georgia.

WATCH BELOW: St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office provides update on homicide investigation

St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office provides update on homicide investigation

The victim, identified as Toni-Lynn Marie Trabb, 58, of Port St. Lucie, was found Monday on the floor in a room by cleaning staff. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to deputies.

Deputies said Trabb’s credit card was used while checking into the hotel on Sunday, however, they could not confirm who used the card.

Lt. Andrew Bolonka said Caban, of Fort Pierce, met the victim a couple months ago and had been dating her.

Region St Lucie County Sheriff's office investigating after woman found dead at hotel Aja Dorsainvil

"Mr. Caban served time in prison for sexual battery. He was released in 2023," Bolonka said during the presser. "Mr. Caban moved to St. Lucie County in 2025 and registered with the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office as a sex offender."

Deputies said Tuesday at around 11 a.m., Caban was stopped by authorities in Tifton, Georgia and was driving the victim's car, with another woman inside.

"The female made acquaintance with Caban in the Orlando, Florida area," Bolonka said. "During the interaction, Caban told her that he was going to be traveling to New York; she said she had nothing to do and asked if she could go along for the ride."

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Woman found dead in hotel room at Best Western

St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office investigating death of woman found at Best Western

Caban is facing charges out of Florida related to sex offender violations, deputies said.

No charges have been filed in connection with Trabb’s death. Deputies said there were signs of a struggle however, they did not say how Trabb died.

Bolonka said their detectives are traveling to Georgia to speak with authorities in Tifton as part of the homicide investigation.

"This investigation is very active and fluid and we will be able to update as more information becomes available," Bolonka said.