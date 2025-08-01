Funeral procession to be held for 25-year-old St. Lucie County firefighter

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A 25-year-old St. Lucie County firefighter who died last month will be laid to rest on Saturday.

Jarius Hodge passed away on July 22 after a sudden illness.

Following a noon funeral service at Westside Church, located at 3361 S Jenkins Road in Fort Pierce, a funeral procession will be held from 1:30 to 2 p.m.

The procession will travel:



East on Edwards Road

North on 25th Road

North on US Highway 1

Ending at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens located 6026 U.S. Highway 1 near Fort Pierce

Members of the community can show their support for Hodge by watching from sidewalks and roadside areas along the route.

In an official statement released by the St. Lucie County Fire District, the agency said Hodge was a "respected member of our fire family, known for his dedication, professionalism and the kindness he brought to every interaction."

The cause of his death has not been released.

FIRST RESPONDERS HONOR FALLEN FRIEND

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office and the St. Lucie County Fire District held their inaugural hero workout on Friday, called the J. Hodge Legacy Challenge, to honor Hodge.

First responders came together at the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Gary Morales Training Complex to pay tribute to the life and service of the fallen firefighter.

"All athletes have their own ways of mourning and athletic movements, athletic events and perspiring is one of the best ways we know how to move forward," St. Lucie County Fire District Lt. Matt Coney said. "Instead of the water coming out of our eyes, it comes out of our pores."

According to a post on Facebook, fitness was a cornerstone of Hodge's life, and the partner-style workout was designed to reflect his values: resilience, discipline and unity.