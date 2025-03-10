Watch Now
Eriese Tisdale sentenced to death for 2013 killing of St. Lucie County deputy

Sgt. Gary Morales fatally shot inside his patrol car in 2013
St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A man who shot and killed a St. Lucie County deputy more than a decade ago was sentenced to death on Monday.

Eriese Tisdale has been tried twice for the murder of St. Lucie County Sgt. Gary Morales. Tisdale shot and killed Morales inside his patrol car back in 2013.

In 2015, a jury recommended the death penalty by a 9-3 vote, which resulted in his sentencing in 2016.

However, due to changes in Florida's death penalty laws, his sentencing was reconsidered in 2024. In September 2024, a jury once again recommended the death penalty, also by a 9-3 vote.

Circuit Court Judge Lawrence Mirman formally sentenced Tisdale to death on Monday.

