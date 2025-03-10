Eriese Tisdale sentenced to death for 2013 killing of St. Lucie County deputy

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A man who shot and killed a St. Lucie County deputy more than a decade ago was sentenced to death on Monday.

Eriese Tisdale has been tried twice for the murder of St. Lucie County Sgt. Gary Morales. Tisdale shot and killed Morales inside his patrol car back in 2013.

WATCH PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Killer of St. Lucie County deputy fights to stay off death row

Killer of St. Lucie County sergeant fights to stay off death row

In 2015, a jury recommended the death penalty by a 9-3 vote, which resulted in his sentencing in 2016.

However, due to changes in Florida's death penalty laws, his sentencing was reconsidered in 2024. In September 2024, a jury once again recommended the death penalty, also by a 9-3 vote.

Circuit Court Judge Lawrence Mirman formally sentenced Tisdale to death on Monday.

