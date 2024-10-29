Watch Now
Treasure Coast St Lucie County

Eriese Tisdale to be resentenced for 2013 killing of St. Lucie County Deputy Gary Morales

Jury recommended in September to reimpose death sentence
After a four-week trial, a jury in St. Lucie County has re-sentenced a man to death for killing a deputy more than a decade ago.
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The man who killed a St. Lucie County deputy more than 11 years ago will learn his fate Tuesday afternoon.

Eriese Tisdale shot and killed Sgt. Gary Morales inside his patrol car on Feb. 28, 2013, and was sentenced to death in 2015.

Since then, there have been numerous changes to Florida's death penalty law, which is what landed the case back in court. The new law requires an 8-4 super majority vote to recommend the death penalty.

In this case, the jury narrowly cleared that hurdle, recommending by a 9-3 vote in September to reimpose the death penalty for Tisdale.

A judge will hand down Tisdale's sentence during a hearing at the St. Lucie County Courthouse in Fort Pierce.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office's training facility was renamed the "Sergeant Gary Morales Training Complex" to honor his memory and his passion for training.

