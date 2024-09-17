Eriese Tisdale resentenced to death in 9-3 jury vote for 2013 killing of St. Lucie County deputy

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — After a four-week trial, a jury in St. Lucie County has re-sentenced a man to death for killing a deputy more than a decade ago.

Eriese Tisdale shot and killed Sergeant Gary Morales inside his patrol car in 2013 and was sentenced to death in 2015. Since then, there have been numerous changes to Florida's death penalty law, which is what landed the case back in court.

The new law requires an 8-4 super majority vote to recommend the death penalty. In this case, the jury narrowly cleared the hurdle, ruling 9-3 to re-impose the death penalty for Tisdale.

“This was absolutely something we wanted," State Attorney Tom Bakkedahl told WPTV. "From the moment [the death penalty] was overturned, we swore we would continue to try this case and make sure justice was done for Gary.”