Okeechobee residents voice concern over proposed data center as opposition grows across South Florida

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. — Another data center is starting to gather vocal opposition, this time in Okeechobee County.

Indian River State College’s “Okee-One” data campus would turn a 205-acre site near the town of Okeechobee off Highway 441 into an operational data center and technology campus.

WATCH: Proposed data center has residents asking, 'What's in it for us?'

Proposed data center near Okeechobee raises concerns

The project, which is being proposed on the same site as the former Florida School for Boys at Okeechobee, a state reform school where children accessed of misdeeds faced physical abuse from state employees.

According to data from the South Florida Regional Planning Council, there are three other data centers being proposed in our area.

This specific project in Okeechobee, which the college said it envisioned as a 9 to 10 megawatt facility, is about 5% the capacity of another data center proposal in Loxahatchee called Project Tango.

Yet both projects are starting to face similar opposition. Another proposal in St. Lucie County called Project Jarvis, which also received vocal opposition, might be abandoned after the Florida legislature passed bills creating some regulations around these type of developments.

Howard Matzner, spokesperson for Indian River State College, said in a statement they want to turn the “historically significant piece of land” into a source of regional pride and economic strength. He said the campus will create real career pathways for Okeechobee residents and hands-on learning opportunities for students.

“Workforce development is central to the college’s vision,” Matzner said. “Okee-One is directly connected to Indian River State College’s technical workforce programs, including but not limited to technology, cybersecurity, electrical systems, welding, and HVAC — and Okeechobee graduates will be first in line for the careers this campus supports. The project is currently in the development stage as we work to find partners that will align with and support our vision.”

WPTV first started tracking this project after it received $1.5 million from Gov. Ron DeSantis' Rural Infrastructure Fund in March 2025.

WPTV Investigates COMING SOON: This vacant campus will become the site of a data center Jamie Ostroff

But multiple speakers at the Okeechobee County Board of Commissioners said they are suspicious about whether the project will provide any benefit to their community.

“What’s in it for us?” said Lee at the meeting on Thursday. “I have been doing some reading on my own and I have concerns about expansion plans for the center once it’s done. Are we attempting to draw in more tech industry to the area? Let alone the electrical concerns... I don’t see an upside.”

She was one of around seven women, who all spoke out against the proposal during the county commissioners meeting on Thursday.

“I’m mostly just here for my children to say that, just keep in mind the impacts that we're making on the environment and the humans that live nearby these things,” said one one woman.

A majority of speakers said they were concerned about environmental issues.

“This is not just a bad idea, it feels fundamentally wrong,” said another individual.

WPTV

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