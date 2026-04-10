Palm Beach County postpones vote on future of AI data center Project Tango to July

The Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners has postponed its highly anticipated and controversial vote on the hyperscale AI data center known as Project Tango.

County Mayor Sara Baxter confirmed to WPTV's Michael Hoffman that while originally scheduled for April 23, "Project Tango [is] being postponed to [a] Wednesday, July 15 Board of County Commissioners zoning hearing at 9:30 a.m."

Project Tango has drawn significant public attention and debate in recent months. Detractors are concerned with the potential environmental and sound impact along with the proximity to homes and the new Saddle View Elementary School.

Those supporting the project say it will bring economic impact to the area.

The delay can give commissioners additional time to review the proposal and consider public input before making a final decision.

No details were immediately provided regarding the reason for the postponement, though sources familiar with the matter say it is likely to give developers more time to conduct impact studies.

Hoffman reached out to the developers, and has not yet received comment.