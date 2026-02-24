Who's behind the massive data center planned for Indiantown?

INDIANTOWN, Fla. — A company is trying to build data processing center in Indiantown, according to village records.

Silver Fox 606 is the applicant listed in village records for the proposed 2-million-square-foot facility, which would be located at 13820 Silver Fox Road. The project is the third data processing center that WPTV has discovered is being proposed in our area.

Like proposed projects in Palm Beach and St. Lucie counties, the owner of the facility isn’t clear. Silver Fox 606 was founded in April 2025 and only lists Nelson Ferreira as the manager, according to state business records.

Those records show Ferreira, who didn’t respond to our calls Tuesday, owns a Juno Beach-based construction business. Our news team is still waiting to receive the pre-application and site plan after a public records request sent Tuesday morning, since the records aren’t posted on the village’s website.

According to the Martin County Recorder’s Office, the company received a mortgage related to the property with a principal amount secured worth $35 million, of which $12 million was given up front in June 2025.

When the project was first revealed at a village meeting, staff said it was one of many groups looking to build a similar facility in the village.

“It’s not the only inquiry for data centers that we’ve got right now,” said an unnamed staffer in May 2025. “So, I think at some point or another there’s going to be some huge potential there."

Our newsroom did hear from people against the proposed data center, but none were willing or able to speak on camera when WPTV’s Ethan Stein spent the day speaking with people in the village of around 6,500 people.

Instead, people spoke about the project as inevitable.

“It’s God's world, you know," said Shona. “It’s going to happen, you know. Things are going to change. We just have to be prepared for it.”

