Okeechobee County honors fallen officers during memorial ceremony

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. — A moment of silence was observed today in Okeechobee County to honor law enforcement officers across Florida who have recently died in the line of duty.

A memorial ceremony took place outside the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office Thursday morning, where Sheriff Noel Stephen read the names of eight fallen officers, including four from the local area.

Among those remembered were Trooper Zachary Fink, who died in a crash in Fort Pierce while pursuing a suspect last February. Also honored were three Palm Beach County motorcycle deputies — Corporal Luis Paez, Deputy Sheriff Ignacio “Dan” Diaz, and Deputy Sheriff Ralph “Butch” Waller — who were struck by an SUV last November.

“It’s a very somber sad day but we also want to rejoice in the fact that these men and women have stood up to protect all of us and that’s something that need not go unrecognized,” said Sheriff Stephen during the ceremony.

The event was held in recognition of National Police Week, which honors law enforcement personnel who have died in the line of duty.