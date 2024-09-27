Gulf Coast Floridians evacuate to Okeechobee due to Hurricane Helene storm impacts

Some Gulf Coast Floridians are evacuating from Sarasota to Okeechobee due to Hurricane Helene.

WPTV’s Zitlali Solache spoke with Michael Veeder. He was visiting his mother in Sarasota — an area getting slammed with storm surge and strong winds from Helene.

“I was heading up towards that area, so we didn’t want to get stuck in anything worse. So here we are,” stated Veeder. “Nowadays they turn into Cat 4s real quick, so you don’t want to screw around with that.”

He says his drive to an Okeechobee hotel was worth it just to escape the storm.

“If this takes a right-hand turn, no need to be there,” shares Veeder. “So, that’s why we shuffled in a bunch of miles.”

Just miles away in Okeechobee is Lourdes Gil. WPTV’s Kate Hussey spoke with Gil back in 2023 following Hurricane Ian.

“I was scared. I was praying that it won’t come this way,” said Gil.

Gil says Ian’s impact left a hole in her RV’s ceiling.

”Up to this day it’s not fixed,” shared Gil. “FEMA only gave me $2,000 — $2,000 nowadays is nothing.”

Gil says she knows loved ones who live near Tallahassee — the danger zone.

“My brother lives up there,” stated Gil. “I’m praying to God that it makes a turn or disappears, but it doesn’t look like it. It’s getting stronger and stronger.”

Okeechobee County is expected to get wind gusts of 40-50 miles per hour. Public schools in the county will reopen Friday.