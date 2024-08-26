What's next after group withdraws proposal to build golf courses at state park?

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — People continue to share concerns after Tuskegee Dunes Foundation withdrew their proposal to build two 18-hole and 1 nine-hole golf course at Jonathan Dickinson State Park.

Honks and waves greet Wayne Noel, a Palm Beach resident, who is still protesting against development at Jonathan Dickinson State Park.

“I’m looking a little bit further down the road to what is going to happen with this new revelation,” said Noel.

That new revelation is the group the Tuskegee Dunes Foundation withdrawing their proposal. Even with the withdrawal, Noel told WPTV he remains skeptical.

“It's like putting a bandage over a problem,” said Noel. “The problem is still here and they've just bandaged it.”

Jessica Namath’s Facebook page Protect Jonathan Dickinson State Park grew to 45,000 members in less than a week. While the golf course proposal's come to an end, Namath told WPTV there's still critical questions to be answered.

"Why isn't there more clarity who is behind it?” said Namath. “Does it leave it open for other groups to come in and step into the shoes of this group that's supposedly stepping out?”

While WPTV is still looking for answers about what could happen next, Noel said it's important to make sure his voice is heard.

“As long as it takes,” said Noel.