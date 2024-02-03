Trooper Zachary Fink's death revives old wounds from Trooper Joseph Bullock's passing 4 years ago

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The death of Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Zachary Fink comes on the heels of the four-year anniversary of Trooper Joseph Bullock's death.

Bullock died in the line of duty on Interstate 95 on Feb. 5, 2020, in Martin County.

This is the second trooper from Troop L, which consists of Broward, Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River and Okeechobee counties, that has died in the line of duty in the last four years.

Those who knew and supported Bullock were preparing to honor him in a Saturday ceremony. Now, they find themselves mourning the loss of yet another state trooper.

Feb. 5 marks four years since Bullock's death.

Bullock was shot and killed when he stopped to help a disabled vehicle. The driver killed Bullock after a dispute over a towing fee.

Tom Berry, the founder of the Blue Alert Foundation, knew Bullock personally and said Fink's death is bringing back old feelings.

"It's too close to the date," Berry said. "I mean from the 5th to today, the 2nd, and so close in the area too."

Berry's foundation helps families of fallen officers.

"Any time you lose a law enforcement officer it's bad," Berry said, "but this is the second one from the same troop that I actually knew."

Berry met Fink once in passing at an event to remember Bullock.

He expects that now they will do the same to honor Fink.

"All of the people who come out here to support Joe and support FHP, now we're just going to do it again for Zachary," Berry said.

Berry and other supporters of law enforcement spent Friday afternoon fixing up Bullock's memorial ahead of a scheduled ceremony that has now been postponed.

"Every fallen officer deserves to be remembered for the rest of time," Berry said.

As of Friday night, a new date for the memorial ceremony of Bullock has not been set.