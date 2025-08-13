Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sheriff's office releases details on alligator attack in South Fork of St. Lucie River

The report states that 'when he pulled her up, the alligator was still attached to her arm.'
Martin County Fire Rescue
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The Martin County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) has released more info on the woman attacked by an alligator in the South Fork of the St. Lucie River last month.

According to MCSO, the victim was Amber Perren, 27, of Palm City. On July 23, she sustained lacerations and a possible compound fracture from the gator attack, and was transported to a trauma center for treatment.

Perren's husband stated that his wife and their dog were in knee-to-waist deep water when she was suddenly taken under.

The report states that "when he pulled her up, the alligator was still attached to her arm."

The alligator's head was described as two feet in length. Perren also described the gator as being eight feet long.

FWC took over the investigation, and had previously said the gator in the attack was located.

WPTV spoke to a gator wrangler, who said a July is typically nesting season for alligators, which might have explained the attack.

