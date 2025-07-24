Alligator bites woman in Martin County — what may have triggered the attack

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Alligator mating season typically runs from April through June, with July typically being nesting season. Alligator experts say that timeline may help explain why a woman was bitten by an alligator Wednesday evening while in the South Fork of the St. Lucie River.

Retired alligator trapper Brad Johnson warns that any body of water in Florida — including brackish rivers like the St. Lucie River — can be home to alligators. He said he wasn’t surprised to hear about the attack.

“They do get up in the brackish water,” Johnson said. “The salt doesn’t phase them for very long. They can’t take it for very long, but for the most part they are in fresh and brackish water.”

He added, “We’ve seen them in the ocean, down the beach, we’ve seen them in the rivers. I’ve actually caught one up by the Stuart Causeway.”

What did catch him off guard, though, was that a woman was mistaken for gator bait.

“I’m not going to say that it doesn’t happen. It’s not very often,” Johnson said. “People aren’t on their menu. Wrong place, wrong time.”

According to Johnson, gators become especially territorial in July, when females are likely to be nesting.

“Alligators don’t target people for food,” he said. “As a threat maybe, to scare if you’re too close to their babies. It’s a defense mechanism more than anything.”

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) estimates that 1.3 million alligators live in Florida. On average, the state sees about eight unprovoked bites per year. But in 2024, there were 11 reported incidents.

Johnson says staying alert near water is key to avoiding dangerous encounters.

“Be conscious of your surroundings. Never turn your back to the water. If you're fishing, always try to keep an eye out on the banks,” he said. “We are essentially in their homes, so treat them with respect.”

And if someone is bitten — no matter how minor the injury — he stresses the importance of medical treatment.

“Definitely, get some antibiotics. An alligator's mouth is full of bacteria,” Johnson said.