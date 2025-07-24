Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Woman suffers serious injuries after alligator attack in South Fork River

27-year-old was transported by LifeStar to a local hospital
PALM CITY, Fla. — A woman is suffering serious injuries after she was attacked by an alligator while swimming in the South Fork River, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office (MCSO).

The attack happened around 7:51 p.m. Wednesday near SW Linden Street. The sheriff's office said the 27-year-old woman was in waist-deep water with her boyfriend and dog when an 11-foot alligator bit her hand and wrist. She was briefly pulled underwater.

Crews from the Martin County Fire Rescue responded to the victim at the Charlie Leighton Park boat ramp. She was then transported by LifeStar to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Control is responding to the scene and has contacted a trapper to locate the alligator.

