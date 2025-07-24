'Be safe out there': 11-foot alligator found after attacking woman in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — An alligator responsible for attacking a woman in Martin County has been located, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

The investigation has been taken over by the FWC, following a report from the Martin County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) that the gator involved was 11-feet long.

MCSO said Wednesday evening, just before 8 p.m., a 27-year-old woman was enjoying a boat day with her boyfriend and their dog when the attack took place.

"There's gators in this water, yeah there's gators in here, but I've never seen an 11-footer, oh my god," said boater Erik Williams, who frequently takes his 12-year-old daughter fishing.

Williams expressed concern for safety, especially for families with children in the area.

"They need to get him, because there's kids out here and they be tubing and everything, and if you fall off in the water..." he explained. "I don't tube, I just fish."

According to the MCSO, the woman had gone for a swim in waist-deep water near the South Fork section of the St. Lucie River, when the alligator suddenly pulled her under water by her hand and wrist.

Fortunately, the gator released her and her boyfriend pulled her on board their boat and drove for six minutes to the Leighton Boat Ramp to get emergency help.

The woman was airlifted to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center with bite marks and broken bones, but she survived the attack.

"So even in waist-deep water, it's hard to see the bottom?" boater Joel Lopez asked Jacob Biegun.

"100%, you can barely see your hand about that deep," Biegun replied, referencing a short distance between his hands.

He urged caution for other boaters.

"Be safe out there, I mean it's crazy," Biegun said.

Biegun, preparing to launch his boat at the Leighton Boat Ramp, acknowledged that alligators are a common sight in the area.

"Got to stay alert, you can't take your guard off in these waters," he warned. "Especially with the water flowing through Lake Okeechobee, all the gators could go through that canal. It's pretty risky."

WPTV is working to get information on how the victim is doing.

In response to the incident, FWC confirmed that a nuisance alligator trapper is working to remove the alligator from the river. But what happens to this gator next?

When pressed for details, the FWC provided the following information:

"When a contracted nuisance alligator trapper removes an alligator, it becomes the property of the trapper. In most cases, the alligator is processed for its hide and meat, which is the primary source of compensation for their services. Occasionally, a nuisance alligator is sold live to an alligator farm, animal exhibit, or zoo. Nuisance alligator trappers work under contract with the FWC and are not state employees."

"It's not the gator's fault, that's his nature. He lives here," said Williams, who was concerned about the gator's fate, while also prioritizing the safety of river goers. "I wouldn't just jump in the water like that knowing there's gators in this water."

FWC reports that there are over 1 million alligators in Florida waters, with an average of eight unprovoked attacks each year.

Last year there was a rise in alligator bite incidents, with 11 reported cases.

"We're in Florida, so any time you get in fresh water or brackish water, you can assume there's a gator in there," said Williams.